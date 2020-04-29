Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Insider Edmond Macri Sells 300 Shares

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Edmond Macri sold 3,600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Edmond Macri sold 5,014 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $148,113.56.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $123.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.01. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $166.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Wayfair by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,617 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,660 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,066,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,772,000 after acquiring an additional 183,283 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Wayfair from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra downgraded Wayfair to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

