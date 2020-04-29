Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €130.00 ($151.16) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €162.79 ($189.29).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €129.34 ($150.40) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €112.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €157.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

