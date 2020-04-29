Visa (V) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Visa (NYSE:V) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Visa to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Visa to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE V opened at $171.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.87. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $328.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

