Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 25,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $171.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.87. The company has a market cap of $328.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Visa from $221.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

