Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Vicor from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

VICR stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.59 and a beta of 0.62. Vicor has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $57.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 309,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,453,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 56.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vicor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vicor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

