Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,026 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

