Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,349 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.3% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

VOO opened at $262.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

