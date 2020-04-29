Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

