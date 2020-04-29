Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $130.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.96. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84.

