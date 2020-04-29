Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,328 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,184,000 after acquiring an additional 723,408 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,133,000 after buying an additional 608,474 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,131,000 after buying an additional 130,048 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,564,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,543,000 after buying an additional 347,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,524,000 after buying an additional 196,910 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

