Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $233.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.82.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.