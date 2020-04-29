Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Boosted by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG opened at $113.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.