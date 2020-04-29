ValuEngine Upgrades Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) to “Hold”

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Equity BancShares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Equity BancShares stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $276.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64. Equity BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Equity BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

