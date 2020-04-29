United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Brookmont Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.5% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,387,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.24.

UPS stock opened at $96.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

