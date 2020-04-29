Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Stock Holdings Raised by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1,445.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Unilever by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.58. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

