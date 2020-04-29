U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $122.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on USPH. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $128.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $148.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average of $108.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 45.39%.

In related news, Director Regg E. Swanson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.68 per share, with a total value of $85,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $338,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.