Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $23,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,878,546 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $24,600.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $19,400.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 7,071 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $7,283.13.

On Monday, March 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 4,904 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $5,051.12.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $26,800.00.

TYME opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $137.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.55. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.04.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyme Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 12,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 11.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

