Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total transaction of $68,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,039.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TFX opened at $340.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.68 and a 200 day moving average of $345.89. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $398.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $159,235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,390,000 after buying an additional 237,080 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 12,461.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 175,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,916,000 after acquiring an additional 173,711 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 190,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $33,671,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

