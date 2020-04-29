Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $479,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,086 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,646,000 after acquiring an additional 114,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,961,000 after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 624,119 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,251,000 after acquiring an additional 64,482 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $15,876,859.11. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,122,760.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,252 shares of company stock worth $28,476,438 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.22.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $181.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $53.46 and a one year high of $203.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

