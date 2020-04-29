Ted F. Angus Sells 4,946 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Ted F. Angus sold 4,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $109,603.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,341.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AMK opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,263,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 306,024 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 497,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 304,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,061,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 820,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 132,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

