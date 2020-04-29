TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $39.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.50. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price.
AMTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.04.
NASDAQ AMTD opened at $38.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27. TD Ameritrade has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after purchasing an additional 149,487 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 229,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,391,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 78,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TD Ameritrade Company Profile
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.