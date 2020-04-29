TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $39.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.50. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price.

AMTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $38.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27. TD Ameritrade has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TD Ameritrade will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after purchasing an additional 149,487 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 229,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,391,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 78,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

