Tc Pipelines (TRP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.04 per share for the quarter.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03. The company had revenue of C$3.26 billion for the quarter.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

TSE:TRP opened at C$65.28 on Wednesday. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of C$47.05 and a 1-year high of C$76.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$60.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 billion and a PE ratio of 15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is 70.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.24.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.