TC Pipelines (TCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 69.23% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TCP opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. TC Pipelines has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TC Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Pipelines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

