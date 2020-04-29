TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE comprises approximately 1.6% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 834.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TTWO stock opened at $120.51 on Wednesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.27.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $396,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.