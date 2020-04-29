Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €93.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €93.00 ($108.14) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SY1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €88.88 ($103.34).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €92.76 ($107.86) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($85.44). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €86.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €89.46.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

