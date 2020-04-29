Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEOAY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.
OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.40.
About Stora Enso Oyj
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.
Featured Article: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.