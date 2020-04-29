Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEOAY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Equities analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

