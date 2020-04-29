Stephens Increases Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $205.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stephens from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sidoti downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.17.

Shares of POOL opened at $220.69 on Monday. Pool has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $238.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,444,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,315,000. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Pool by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pool by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

