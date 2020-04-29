Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $214,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,109 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after acquiring an additional 572,702 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Argus decreased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

