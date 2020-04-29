SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $67.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,250 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.15.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

