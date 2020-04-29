SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $67.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.38.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.15.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.
