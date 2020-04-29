SPS Commerce (SPSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect SPS Commerce to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect SPS Commerce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPSC opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.68. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $228,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $488,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,865.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,514,449 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

