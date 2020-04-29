Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.19). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.