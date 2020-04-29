Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

In other news, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $298,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,498,758.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Young acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,118.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,013,000 after buying an additional 197,269 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,261,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after buying an additional 32,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $61,001,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 923,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after buying an additional 76,973 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

