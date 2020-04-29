Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Short Interest Update

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of LOV stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter worth $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 604,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 116,876 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 52,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 386.8% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 2,479,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,212 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOV. Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Spark Networks from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

