Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE: SOI):
- 4/21/2020 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/14/2020 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.
- 4/13/2020 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $16.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2020 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $6.25 to $5.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2020 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2020 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/3/2020 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
NYSE:SOI opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $276.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.23. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.
