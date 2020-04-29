Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE: SOI):

4/21/2020 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2020 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

4/13/2020 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $16.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $6.25 to $5.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE:SOI opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $276.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.23. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,570,000 after purchasing an additional 382,425 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,943 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,153,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 198,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after buying an additional 96,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

