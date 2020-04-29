Short Interest in LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Decreases By 93.5%

LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of LGL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LGL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in LGL Group during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in LGL Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 71,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period.

LGL stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. LGL Group has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $16.55.

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter.

LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

