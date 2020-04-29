Short Interest in Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Drops By 46.5%

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the March 31st total of 14,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other Friedman Industries news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $135,100 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Friedman Industries in the first quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of FRD stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.93.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

