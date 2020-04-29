Short Interest in Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Declines By 20.4%

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DXR stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Daxor has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daxor stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.27% of Daxor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daxor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

