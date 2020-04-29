Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 340.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,117 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.