Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Sold by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,910 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 781.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

