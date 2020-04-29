Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SNY opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.