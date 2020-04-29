SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. AlphaValue downgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.35. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

