SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. AlphaValue downgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.35. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.
About SANDVIK AB/ADR
Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.
