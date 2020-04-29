Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) CEO Christopher D. Clark Buys 4,295 Shares of Stock

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) CEO Christopher D. Clark purchased 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $42,091.00.

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. Royce Global Value Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $12.33.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 37,154 shares in the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.