REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,095 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of REX American Resources worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 683.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

REX stock opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. REX American Resources Corp has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $98.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.20 million, a PE ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 8.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $72.50.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.51. REX American Resources had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $120.92 million during the quarter.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

