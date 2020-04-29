Resolute Forest Products (RFP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported C($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$881.69 million for the quarter.

Shares of RFP opened at C$3.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.92 million and a PE ratio of -6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$1.63 and a 1-year high of C$10.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.35.

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

