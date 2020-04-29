Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for PUMA SE/ADR (PUMSY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS: PUMSY):

4/23/2020 – PUMA SE/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

4/22/2020 – PUMA SE/ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/14/2020 – PUMA SE/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/9/2020 – PUMA SE/ADR was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2020 – PUMA SE/ADR had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Shares of PUMSY stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. PUMA SE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

