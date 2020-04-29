Research Analysts Set Expectations for Quanta Services Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PWR. Stephens increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $48,860.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 46,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

