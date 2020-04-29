Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ: INBK):

4/29/2020 – First Internet Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/24/2020 – First Internet Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – First Internet Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. "

4/24/2020 – First Internet Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – First Internet Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/27/2020 – First Internet Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – First Internet Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of INBK opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $154.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker bought 7,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $101,570.00. Also, Director John K. Keach, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $354,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,861,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

