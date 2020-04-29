Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gildan Activewear Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the textile maker will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

GIL has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

GIL opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

