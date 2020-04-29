Renewable Energy Group (REGI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Renewable Energy Group to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $1.19. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $511.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.75 million. On average, analysts expect Renewable Energy Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REGI opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $925.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $39,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,652.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

