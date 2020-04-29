Raymond James Lowers LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $40.00

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.17% from the stock’s previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on LYFT to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark raised LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on LYFT from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. LYFT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $32.74 on Monday. LYFT has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $157,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $879,996.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LYFT by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,836,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LYFT during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,444,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LYFT by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,112 shares during the period. Mayfield XIII Management UGP Ltd. a Cayman Islands Exempted Co. bought a new stake in LYFT during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,194,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LYFT by 600.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,093,938 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after acquiring an additional 937,777 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

